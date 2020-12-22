New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Sweeteners Market by Type, End-use Sector, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999423/?utm_source=GNW

Natural sugars have complete application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, creating demand for the various natural sweeteners. In the global natural sweeteners market, the growing R&D activities associated with diverse applications in which natural sweeteners can be utilized, blending sweeteners with probiotic & prebiotic products, and fluctuating prices & supply of sugar will create potential growth opportunities for the key market players offering natural sweeteners. Apart from that, rising incidences of obesity, diabetic patients, and chronic diseases among the global population, along with rising awareness for substituting sugars with natural sweeteners, is further expected to drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

• By type, the stevia segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



It is projected that the stevia type is expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to the types of natural sweeteners available in the market.This is owing to its widespread acceptance and availability across the globe.



With the growing demand, the plantation of stevia leaves is witnessing an increase, thereby resulting in a positive growth outlook.Stevia is 200 to 300 times sweeter than conventional sugar and typically requires about 20% of the land and far less water for providing the same amount of sweetness as other typical sweeteners.



Stevia has applications in numerous food and beverage products such as soft drinks, canned fruit and jams, ice cream and other dairy products, cakes and desserts, and alcoholic beverages.Stevia has a zero-calorie characteristic, thereby used globally across various food & beverage products.



As its sourced from a plant and is widely available across regions and countries by multiple key players, it is adopted as a popular natural sweetener in applications, including food & beverages, pharmaceutical products, personal care, and consumed directly by end-consumers.

• By application, the beverage application is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.



The majority of the beverage products contain sugar or are sugar-based.Also, beverages are the most commonly consumed products across the globe.



Beverages such as canned drinks, juices, coffee, and aerated drinks are largely produced using added sugars in order to offer a better taste and mouthfeel.However, this is acting as a major reason behind higher calorie intake among individuals, further leading to obesity and other related diseases.



Consumers are switching to lower-calorie versions of the drinks.Alternative sweeteners are essential as they provide and expand beverage choices to control calorie, carbohydrate, or specific sugar intake.



Sweeteners are currently preferred in beverages such as diet carbonated drinks, flavored water, and other beverages. With a glycemic index of zero, stevia is an excellent sweetener for reduced-calorie versions of energy drinks, ready-to-drink teas, soft drinks, flavored water, and fruit juices.



By end-use sector, the food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Sugars are largely consumed to offer a sweetening taste in an array of food & beverage products.Owing to this, most of the consumption of natural sweeteners is also witnessed in the food & beverage industry.



With the growing demand for newer products from the end-consumers, food & beverage manufacturers have been developing and innovating an array of products, including various natural sweeteners.

In the coming few years, the food & beverage industry is projected to witness immense investments from key players worldwide. Thus, the manufacturers of the natural sweetener products mainly target their line of products to food & beverage sector players only.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to the WHO, until the last decade, in 2010, obesity had reached an epidemic position in a number of Asian countries, including Thailand, India, China, and Indonesia.This is attributed to the unhealthy dietary lifestyles followed by a majority of the population in this region.



However, over the years, the region has witnessed a rise in population that is inclined toward healthier lifestyles and balanced dietary habits due to the increase in awareness regarding obesity, which results in a number of human health diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and other chronic diseases.Thus, the rise in consumption of health-enriching food products with better tastes and textures is a key factor that is projected to encourage the demand for natural sweeteners in the food & beverage industry.



Consumers in the region are making drastic changes in their diet and inclining toward low-calorie, sugar-free products. This creates huge growth opportunities for manufacturers of sweeteners in the Asia Pacific region



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Manufacturers– 85% and Suppliers– 15%

• By Designation: CXO’s- 33.7%, Managers– 44.0%, and Executives– 22.3%

• By Region: North America- 60%, Europe - 18%, Asia Pacific - 10%, South America - 8%, and Middle East & Africa - 4%



Research Coverage

This report segments the natural sweeteners market on the basis of type, application, end-use sector, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the natural sweeteners market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



