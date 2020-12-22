New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product, And Application, Surgical - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05100648/?utm_source=GNW

However, the risk of radiation exposure is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms.The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.



The diagnostic applications segment will continue to dominate the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications.The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market is further segmented into orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications (urologic surgeries, endobronchial and thoracic surgeries, and maxillofacial surgeries).



The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of fluoroscopic imaging in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cardiac disorders, digestive diseases, and kidney diseases; rising geriatric population; and the high burden of CVDs.



The fluoroscopy equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 15%



Prominent players in the market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), ADANI Systems (Belarus), GENORAY (South Korea), Medtronic (US), OrthoScan (US), Allengers Medical Systems (India), STEPHANIX (France), MS Westfalia (Russia), ITALRAY (Italy), Eurocolumbus (Italy), Omega Medical Imaging (US), LISTEM Corporation (South Korea), Xcelsitas AG (Germany), General Medical Merate (Italy), and SternMed (Germany).



