Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NVDIMM Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the global non-volatile dual-in line memory module market in terms of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the global non-volatile dual-in line memory module market is segmented in to NVDIMM-F and NVDIMM-N. Similarly, on the basis of end-use application, the market for non-volatile dual-in line memory module is classified into enterprise storage and server, high-end workstations, and others.



With the proliferation of IoT and IoT-based products, memory devices are fast gaining prominence. Growing need to reduce data transfer frequency and the overall time required for data transmission so as to limit power consumption has necessitated demand for NVDIMM technology-based devices. In addition, continual efforts made by leading market players to promote the technology and awareness regarding its benefits to equipment manufacturers is expected to have positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. These factors are expected to contribute towards the anticipated exponential growth during the forecast period



There has been a lot of hype surrounding the potential of Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) technology and its use across different application segments. With growing need to improve input/output performance and achieve data retention in information sensitive industries, NVDIMMs are expected to thrive in the coming years. The Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) market, still in infancy, is majorly limited to data centers and storage servers of large enterprises.



In 2019, the enterprise storage and server segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market. The segment accounted for over 70% of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend is presumed to continue as the segment is presumed to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the segment is majorly on account of benefits offered by NVDIMMs in terms of performance, information security, speed, and efficiency with respect to power consumption.



Analysis provided in the report includes:

An overview of the global NVDIMM industry

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the global NVDIMM market

Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, value chain, and attractive investment proposition.

Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product launches, approvals, and anticipated market dynamics.

A general overview of the industry structure

Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the global NVDIMM market

Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, fractal map, etc.

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis

3.1. Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.7.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.7.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Revenue, By Type , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. NVDIMM-F

4.3. NVDIMM-N



5. Global Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Revenue, By Application , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Enterprise Storage & Server

5.3. High-end Workstations

5.4. Others



6. North America Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Micron Technology, Inc.

10.2. AgigA Tech, Inc.

10.3. Netlist, Inc.

10.4. Viking Technology, Inc.

10.5. SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

10.6. Diablo Technologies, Inc.

10.7. The Hewlett Packard Company

10.8. SK Hynix, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1huha

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900