Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" provides comprehensive information about the Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests include assays of mostly antibodies released in response to a liver cancer and cancer-causing proteins.

Scope

  • Extensive coverage of the Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
  • The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
  • The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
  • The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
  • The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
  • Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

  • Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
  • Identify and understand important and diverse types of Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
  • Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
  • Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
  • In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2.1 Liver Cancer Diagnostic Tests Overview

3 Products under Development
3.1 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Liver Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Liver Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Liver Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Liver Cancer Companies and Product Overview

6 Liver Cancer- Recent Developments
6.1 Sep 30, 2020: Skoltech scientists discovered a new biomarker for liver cancer diagnosis
6.2 Jul 30, 2020: Blueprint Medicines reports second quarter 2020 financial results
6.3 Jun 24, 2020: Novel radiotracer proves advantageous for imaging neuroendocrine tumor patients with liver-dominant disease
6.4 Jun 15, 2020: Study demonstrates feasibility of hologram technology in liver tumor ablation
6.5 Jun 02, 2020: Pfizer establishes new program to support continued biotechnology innovation
6.6 May 12, 2020: National Cancer Institute renews Jackson Laboratory's Cancer Center Designation
6.7 Feb 27, 2020: James Quincey elected to Pfizer's board of directors
6.8 Feb 14, 2020: Pfizer: Appointment of Mr. Samir Kazi as an executive director
6.9 Feb 14, 2020: Pfizer: Resignation of Mr. Vivek Dhariwal
6.10 Feb 13, 2020: Blueprint Medicines reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results
6.11 Jan 28, 2020: Pfizer reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results
6.12 Jan 27, 2020: PerkinElmer announces financial results for the fourth quarter
6.13 Jan 13, 2020: Blueprint Medicines announces 2020 corporate goals
6.14 Jan 02, 2020: Pfizer, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to increase US drug prices in 2020
6.15 Dec 18, 2019: Pfizer and Mylan announce two future Viatris board members
6.16 Dec 16, 2019: Pfizer declares first-quarter 2020 dividend and announces upcoming investor day to highlight strength of innovative R&D pipeline

7 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Abcodia Ltd
  • AXO Science SAS
  • BioMark Technologies Inc
  • Bioprognos SL
  • China Sky One Medical Inc
  • Digna Biotech SL
  • Exact Sciences Corp
  • German Cancer Research Center
  • Glycotest Inc
  • Glympse Bio Inc
  • ImCare Biotech LLC
  • Imperial College London
  • IntegraGen SA
  • IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH
  • JBS Science Inc
  • Matrix-Bio Inc
  • MDNA Life Sciences Inc
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Medical University of Vienna
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • NanoString Technologies Inc
  • Northwestern University
  • Numares AG
  • Oncimmune (USA) LLC
  • Orion Genomics LLC
  • PleX Diagnostics Inc (Inactive)
  • ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
  • Proplex Technologies Llc
  • Proteome Sciences Plc
  • Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
  • University of Hong Kong
  • University of Louisville
  • University of Rochester
  • Ventana Medical Systems Inc
  • Viomics Inc.
  • XEPTAGEN SpA
  • Ymir Genomics LLC.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6sftc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900