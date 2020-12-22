New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Data Center Market by Solution, Service, Organization Size, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944767/?utm_source=GNW

These data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed to meet the clients current and near-term needs.



All-in-one modules segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The all-in-one module is a highly integrated containerized data center facility used in enterprise data management, oil exploration, and disaster relief.It is a temporary module usually implemented in cases, wherein data center mobility is a concern, as it comprises modules with cooling, power, and IT systems built inside a single container.



These containerized modules are both portable and energy-efficient and provide on-site, ready-to-deploy solution, which reduces the installation cost and time.They also enable scalability and flexibility to the IT infrastructure to adjust to the design and size for future deployments.



This advantage of the all-in-one module, wherein organizations can implement scale-out infrastructure is expected to fuel the market for modular data centers.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services, such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services, covering both life and general insurance policies.The high growth of electronic banking, paperless storage, and virtualization in the BFSI sector is expected to increase the demand for safe, resilient, cost-effective, and energy-efficient modular data center solutions.



The BFSI sector is constantly exposed to the challenges of intense competition, global expansion, consolidation, and changing consumer demand. These challenges increase the need for modular data center solutions for the BFSI sector, as they offer secure storage of critical data and meet consumers’ demands.



Modular data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the world’s fastest modular data center market and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region is witnessing heavy demand for modular data center solutions and is projected to overtake Europe by 2025.



The potential benefits of modular data centers are the key growth drivers of the increasing adoption in the region.The growing number of cloud service providers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the APAC modular data center market.



This region constitutes the major developing countries that are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the modular data center market in the region during the forecast period.Moreover, other APAC countries, including India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the number of the modular data center market in the region over the coming years.



The rapid growth of social media and the gaming sector in the APAC region has further increased the demand for explicitly scalable architecture that is capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to the growth of the APAC market.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the modular data center market.

• By Company – Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–41%, and Tier 3–26%

• By Designation – C-Level–47%, Director Level–35%, and Others–18%

• By Region – North America–49%, Europe–29%, and APAC–17%, RoW – 5%



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the modular data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The modular data center market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from hardware, platform, and services.Hardware revenue is associated with hardware offerings, such as local data centers, edge gateways, and edge devices, while platform revenue is associated with modular data center tools and software.



Further, services’ revenue is associated with various support and maintenance, consulting and training, and integration services. The market is also segmented on the basis of application, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall modular data center market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



