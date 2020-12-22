Nordecon AS (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was held on 22 December 2020 at 10.00 a.m. in the conference centre of Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, room Zeta (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The shareholders of Nordecon AS made the following decision according to the proposed agenda:

Agenda item No. 1. Distribution of Company’s profit

RESOLUTION No. 1

To distribute to the shareholders of the Company on the basis of the approved 2019 annual report the profit as follows: the Company’s consolidated net profit for 2019 amounts to 3,378 thousand euros, the Company’s retained profit from previous periods amounts to 9,005 thousand euros, and, thus, the total distributable profit as at 31 December 2019 amounted to 12,383 thousand euros. To allocate 0.06 euros per share as the profit to be distributed to the shareholders (dividend). No appropriations shall be made to the capital reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association. Shareholders entitled to dividends include persons entered in the Company’s share register on 7 January 2021 as at the end of the working day of the settlement system. The ex-date is 6 January 2021: as of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2019 financial year. No dividends shall be paid to the Company for own shares. The dividends will be distributed to the shareholders on 25 March 2021 at the latest.

At the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders 17,793,464 ordinary shares entitled to vote were represented, i.e. 56.44% of total ordinary shares outstanding.

