The Optical sorter market for freefall platforms expected to hold largest share during the forecast period

The Optical sorter market for freefall platforms is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period.Freefall based platforms are most suitable for food (nuts and berries as well as frozen and dried fruits, vegetables, potato strips, and seafood) and waste recycling applications.



The advantages of a freefall sorter in comparison to a belt sorter is its lower price, size (occupies a smaller area), and the absence of moving parts such as the belt, which contribute to its low maintenance.



Optical sorter market for recycling application expected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Optical sorter market for recycling application expected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.In recent years, many developed and developing countries have introduced specific recycling and environmental performance targets aimed at encouraging people to recycle waste.



Optical sorters sort reusable materials by separating them from the waste stream and which can be used as raw materials for new products. In the recycling industry, the NIR type of optical sorters is extensively used to sort waste materials, such as mixed plastics (PET, PP, PVC, and others), mixed paper, glass, construction and demolition (C&D), and municipal solid waste (MSW) materials.



North America to account for largest size of optical sorter market during forecast period

North America to account for largest size of optical sorter market from 2020 to 2025.This is due to the presence of major players such as Key Technology (US), Satake (US), National Recovery Technology (US), and CP Global (US) in the region.



In North America, automated sorting is an important technology for many food processing operations.The presence of strict regulations regarding food safety is another factor driving market growth.



Recycling is another major application area in North America, mainly due to the focus on waste management in the US.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27 %, Tier 2 – 49%, and Tier 3 – 24%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 32%, Directors – 43%, Others - 25%

• By Region: North America – 43%, Europe – 38%, APAC – 12%, and RoW – 7%



TOMRA (Norway), Buhler (Switzerland), Key Technology (US), Binder+Co (Austria), Satake Corporation (Japan), Allgaier Werke (Germany), Hefei Meyer Optoelectrionic Technology (China), TAIHO (China), Daewon GSI (South Korea), Cimbria (Denmark), CP Global (US), GREEFA (Netherlands), National Recovery Technologies (US), NEWTEC (Denmark), Pellenc ST (France), Raytec Vision (Italy), Sesotec (Germany), and STEINERT (Germany) few major players in the optical sorter market.



Research Coverage

Based on type, the Optical sorter market has been segmented into cameras, lasers, NIR sorters and hyperspectral cameras and combined sorters.Based on platform, the market has been classified into belt, freefall, lane, and hybrid.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into food, recycling and mining applications. Based on region, the optical sorter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the optical sorter market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across types, platforms, applications, and geographies.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the players operating in the optical sorter market.



