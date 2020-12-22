Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Backsheet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solar backsheet market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global solar backsheet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A solar backsheet refers to the outermost layer of a photovoltaic (PV) unit used to protect and shield the internal peripherals of the solar module. Some of the commonly used solar backsheets include non-, single- and double-fluoropolymer backsheets that can be mounted on the roof, ground or floating power plants. These backsheets are usually manufactured using polymers or a combination of polymers and placed at the bottom of the solar panel.
They are highly robust and exhibit high electrical insulation and protective properties against external impacts, dust, chemicals, sand, wind, extreme temperatures, moisture and ultraviolet (UV) radiations. They also offer various favorable mechanical, electrical, optical and chemical properties essential for the overall durability and safety of the photovoltaic modules.
A significant increase in the number of solar panel installations across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting various solar energy projects is also stimulating the market growth.
Due to the rising preference for sustainable energy resources and the increasing emphasis on utility-scale projects, there is an escalating demand for solar roof-tops with efficient backsheets across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of advanced fluoropolymer backsheets, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These variants offer enhanced hydrolytic stability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.
Other factors, including the increasing development of micro-grid networks to meet the rising off-grid energy demands, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema S.A, Astenik Solar Inc., COVEME S.p.A (MH & RE. S.p.A.), Dupont De Nemours Inc., KREMPEL GmbH, Targray Technology International Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Toyo Aluminium KK and ZTT International Limited (Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.).
