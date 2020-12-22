Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Backsheet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global solar backsheet market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global solar backsheet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



A solar backsheet refers to the outermost layer of a photovoltaic (PV) unit used to protect and shield the internal peripherals of the solar module. Some of the commonly used solar backsheets include non-, single- and double-fluoropolymer backsheets that can be mounted on the roof, ground or floating power plants. These backsheets are usually manufactured using polymers or a combination of polymers and placed at the bottom of the solar panel.



They are highly robust and exhibit high electrical insulation and protective properties against external impacts, dust, chemicals, sand, wind, extreme temperatures, moisture and ultraviolet (UV) radiations. They also offer various favorable mechanical, electrical, optical and chemical properties essential for the overall durability and safety of the photovoltaic modules.



A significant increase in the number of solar panel installations across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting various solar energy projects is also stimulating the market growth.



Due to the rising preference for sustainable energy resources and the increasing emphasis on utility-scale projects, there is an escalating demand for solar roof-tops with efficient backsheets across the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of advanced fluoropolymer backsheets, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These variants offer enhanced hydrolytic stability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.



Other factors, including the increasing development of micro-grid networks to meet the rising off-grid energy demands, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema S.A, Astenik Solar Inc., COVEME S.p.A (MH & RE. S.p.A.), Dupont De Nemours Inc., KREMPEL GmbH, Targray Technology International Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Toyo Aluminium KK and ZTT International Limited (Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global solar backsheet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global solar backsheet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global solar backsheet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Solar Backsheet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fluoropolymer

6.2 Non-Fluoropolymer



7 Market Breakup by Installation Technique

7.1 Floating Power Plant

7.2 Ground Mounted

7.3 Roof Mounted



8 Market Breakup by Thickness

8.1 Less Than 100mm

8.2 100mm-500mm

8.3 More than 500mm



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Utility

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Residential

9.5 Military



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

3M Company

Arkema S.A

Astenik Solar Inc.

COVEME S.p.A (MH & RE. S.p.A.)

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

KREMPEL GmbH

Targray Technology International Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyo Aluminium KK

ZTT International Limited (Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9kie

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900