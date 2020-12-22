Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AMOLED Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AMOLED display market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global AMOLED display market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) is a type of OLED display technology used in tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles, digital cameras, portable music players and music production hardware. It uses a thin-film transistor (TFT), which comprises a storage capacitor for maintaining the line pixel states.



AMOLED displays can be easily embedded into the display of any size and have a much faster refresh rate than their passive matrix organic light-emitting diode (PMOLED) counterparts. Besides this, they consume less power, offer a vivid picture quality and better viewing angle, and render faster motion response than other display technologies.



Rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the surging demand for entertainment and leisure are positively influencing the sales of consumer electronics across the globe. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the AMOLED display market.



Apart from this, AMOLED display offers a number of advantages over other display technologies, such as enhancing image quality and providing a high-resolution display, which is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are financing research and development (R&D) activities and introducing innovations in the AMOLED technology to expand its integration in other devices.



For instance, Samsung Group, a South Korean multinational conglomerate, has developed in-cell touch panels and marketed them as "Super AMOLED." The company also used the custom modeling and analytic approaches to develop short, uniform and long-range film-thickness control, which is commercially viable at large glass sizes.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global AMOLED display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global AMOLED display market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the display type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global AMOLED display market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global AMOLED Display Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Display Type

6.1 Transparent

6.2 Conventional

6.3 Flexible

6.4 3D

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Polymer

7.2 Glass



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Retail

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Healthcare



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Novaled GmbH (Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.)

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

