The global web content management market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global web content management market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Web content management (WCM) is a program used to maintain, control, alter and reassemble the content of a webpage. The content is generally kept in a database and assembled through a flexible language, including XML or .Net. The user interacts with the program using a web browser to edit, maintain and control the overall layout.



WCM is utilized by businesses in various industry verticals to generate insights, improve decision-making and deliver efficient results. Besides this, it also helps in workflow management, displaying content in different languages and distributing update emails to potential clients.



At present, businesses are focusing on building and promoting their brand, increasing their revenue by delivering personalized content to clients and encouraging interactions with customers online. This, in confluence with the rapidly growing online retail industry, represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.



Apart from this, digitalization, coupled with the escalating demand for digital marketing solutions, is also positively influencing the sales of WCM solutions around the world.



Furthermore, technological advancements and the rising adoption of mobile devices among individuals are increasing the demand for web-based marketing. This trend, along with inflating disposable incomes, is enabling users to opt for web services and encouraging vendors to offer advanced and innovative web content management services.



In addition to this, multi-channel customer experience management offered by WCM solutions is anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global web content management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global web content management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global web content management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Web Content Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.2 Cloud-based



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.3 Retail

9.4 Education

9.5 Government

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.8 Travel and Hospitality

9.9 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Contentful Inc.

Crownpeak Technology Inc.

Episerver Inc.

e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SDL Plc

Sitecore Corporation A/S

