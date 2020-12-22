Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary diagnostics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global veterinary diagnostics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Veterinary diagnostics refer to various tests conducted to detect the presence of disorders among animals. They are conducted by analyzing the samples of blood, feces and tissues of livestock, wild and pet animals. These tests are based on various technologies, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC) and gene sequencing.



The primary test categories include screening tests that are used for the detection of a disease in healthy animals, and confirmatory tests that are conducted to classify disease status in a clinically diseased animal. As a result, they are commonly used in pathology, bacteriology, toxicology, nutrition and virology testing centers.



A significant increase in the adoption of companion animals and pet ownership resulting from improving urban lifestyle across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising instances of zoonotic and foodborne diseases are also driving the market growth.



As the demand for animal-derived food products is growing, there is an increasing requirement for veterinary diagnostic services to detect zoonotic gastrointestinal diseases, viral infections, tuberculosis and rabies, which can be contracted by humans through pets and livestock.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of improved immunoassays, biosensors, non-polymerase chain reaction techniques for nucleic acid detection and proteomics for disease diagnosis, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Veterinarians are also using rapid tests and portable instruments for the effective diagnosis of diseases.



Other factors, including significant growth in the poultry and agriculture industries, along with increasing expenditure capacities for the management of animal health, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global veterinary diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global veterinary diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Instruments

6.2 Kits and Reagents

6.3 Software and Services



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Immunodiagnostics

7.2 Clinical Biochemistry

7.3 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4 Hematology

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Animal Type

8.1 Companion Animals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 Dogs

8.1.2.2 Cats

8.1.2.3 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Livestock Animals

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Cattle

8.2.2.2 Swine

8.2.2.3 Poultry

8.2.2.4 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Disease Type

9.1 Infectious Diseases

9.2 Non-infectious Diseases

9.3 Hereditary, Congenital and Acquired Diseases

9.4 General Ailments

9.5 Structural and Functional Diseases



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Reference Laboratories

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

10.3 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

BioChek B.V.

Biomerieux SA

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

IDvet

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc

