The global cosmeceuticals market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.



Cosmeceutical refers to topical cosmetic and pharmaceutical products enriched with biologically active ingredients to improve the quality of the skin. They are also highly effective in repairing damaged skin cells. Some of the commonly used cosmeceuticals include lip care, hair care, skincare and teeth whitening products, injectables and ointments. They are a rich source of antioxidants, retinol, vitamin B, C and E, alpha-lipoic acid, hyaluronic acid and polyphenols, which aid in cleansing, beautifying and cellular replenishment. These products also protect the skin from air pollution, exposure solar and ultraviolet radiation (UV) and reversing the signs of aging.



Global Cosmeceuticals Market Growth Drivers:



The increasing prevalence of skin-related complications, such as hyperpigmentation, cellulite development, acne and pore inflammation, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cosmeceuticals market.



Furthermore, rising health consciousness and consumer preference for topical skincare products to heal wounds and repair skin damage caused by prolonged exposure to the sun is providing a thrust to the market growth.



There is a growing inclination among the masses to maintain a youthful appearance, thereby resulting in the widespread adoption of cosmeceutical products enriched with essential oils and extracts of superior quality. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Various product innovations, such as the development of organic and natural cosmeceuticals, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also creating moisturizers, sunscreens, wrinkles and acne reducers and nail care products with bio-active ingredients that have higher efficacy and long-lasting results.



Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) to develop nanoparticles for skin treatment at a molecular level, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cosmeceuticals market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cosmeceuticals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cosmeceuticals market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cosmeceuticals market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cosmeceuticals market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Skin Care

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Anti-Ageing

6.1.2.2 Anti-Acne

6.1.2.3 Sun Protection

6.1.2.4 Moisturizers

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Hair Care

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Shampoos and Conditioners

6.2.2.2 Hair Colorants and Dyes

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Lip Care

6.4 Oral Care



7 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

7.1 Antioxidants

7.2 Sunscreens

7.3 Botanicals

7.4 Peptides and Proteins

7.5 Exfoliants

7.6 Moisturizers

7.7 Retinoids

7.8 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Amway (Alticor)

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.)

Beiersdorf AG (Maxingvest AG)

Croda International Plc.

Estee Lauder Inc. (The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company Limited

Unilever

