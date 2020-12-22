SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 DECEMBER 2020 11:30 A.M.



TRANSFER OF OWN SHARES AS PART OF SCANFIL PLC’S STOCK OPTION PROGRAMS 2016(A) AND 2016(B)



Between 24 November 2020 – 18 December 2020, a total of 70,000 Scanfil Plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016(A) and 2016(B). The entire subscription price for subscriptions, EUR 244,200, will be entered in the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity. Scanfil transfers an aggregate amount of 70,000 of its own shares to the subscribers. Following the transfer, Scanfil holds 358,738 of its own shares.



Additional information on stock options is available on the Company's website www.scanfil.com/investors.





