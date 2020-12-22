New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999298/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on e-commerce packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector and an increase in the demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging. In addition, growth of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-commerce packaging market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The e-commerce packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Corrugated boxes

• Protective packaging

• Polybags



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for subscription boxes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce packaging market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-commerce packaging market covers the following areas:

• E-commerce packaging market sizing

• E-commerce packaging market forecast

• E-commerce packaging market industry analysis





