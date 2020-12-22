New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMV POS Terminals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999291/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on EMV POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of contactless payments, large potential end-user base, and increased e-commerce transactions. In addition, increasing penetration of contactless payments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The EMV POS terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The EMV POS terminals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Hospitality



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of mobile devices with NFC as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, mobile phone OEMs coming up with magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology and big data management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on EMV POS terminals market covers the following areas:

• EMV POS terminals market sizing

• EMV POS terminals market forecast

• EMV POS terminals market industry analysis





