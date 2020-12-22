Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.



The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $2.9 billion in 2019 to $2.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -21.2%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The governments across the countries prioritized covid-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19.



Also, most of the factories manufacturing diagnostic imaging equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and MRI systems and/or their components, are currently shutdown inorder to keep the staff safe and contain the spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $3.4 billion in 2023.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being restrained by strict regulations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) medical use. For instance, the NRC requires nuclear imaging equipment licensees to use and store radioactive materials to protect workers and common people by removing unwanted exposure, which has resulted in a relatively less number of nuclear imaging equipment being manufactured.



Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), USA regulates the manufacture and use of radioactive materials in nuclear imaging devices, as well as radiation therapy and research. It has agreements with 37 US states which allows them to regulate the use of certain radioactive materials by giving licenses to hospitals, clinics and medical centers. The US based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates products and procedures that are radiation-emitting. It reviews the safety and use of radiopharmaceuticals and machines like x-rays, which produce radiation but do not make or use radioactive material.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the international agency for research on cancer (IARC), the cancer occurrences have increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

SPECT systems

PET systems

Planar Scintigraphy

4.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Applications (Orthopedics, Urology, Thyroid-related Disorders, and Gastroenterology)

4.3. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users (Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies and CROs)

5. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

SurgicEye GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd.

Digirad Corporation

CMR Naviscan Corporation

DDD Diagnostics

Philips Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Shimadzu

Canon Inc

GVI Medical Devices

Nucare Medical System

Neurologica

Positron Corporation

AGFA Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical EleCTronics Co., Ltd

Samsung Medison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z5x9u



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900