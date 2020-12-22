New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Residential Air Conditioners Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999261/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on non-residential air conditioners market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing commercial construction in Europe and product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. In addition, growing commercial construction in Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-residential air conditioners market in Europe analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The non-residential air conditioners market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Split systems

• VRF systems

• Chillers

• Rooftops

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Russian Federation

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the increase in adoption of VRF systems as one of the prime reasons driving the non-residential air conditioners market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on non-residential air conditioners market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Non-residential air conditioners market in Europe sizing

• Non-residential air conditioners market in Europe forecast

• Non-residential air conditioners market in Europe industry analysis





