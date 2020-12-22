Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global prenatal testing & newborn screening market.



Major players in the prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market are PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics and Baebies.



The global prenatal testing and newborn screening market is expected to decline from $4.39 billion in 2019 to $4.18 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.79%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to deferred care in order to avoid visiting hospitals, which resulted in reduced patient volume. The market is then expected to recover and reach $6.04 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.09%.



The prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market consists of sales of prenatal testing and newborn screening tests services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide prenatal testing and newborn screening tests, which help to determine various genetic and chromosomal diseases, to provide timely medical or surgical treatment of a condition before or after birth. Genetic diseases such as sickle cell, down's syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy are detected with the help of these tests. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market in 2019.



The prenatal testing and newborn screening market covered in this report is segmented by diagnostic type into non-invasive; invasive. It is also segmented by technology into screening technology; diagnostic technology, and by end user into hospitals; diagnostic centers.



Growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market may be hampered by the relatively low healthcare access in most developing countries, compared to the developed nations. For instance, in India, there were only about 1.9 million hospital beds for 1.33 billion people, as of 2020. Low access to healthcare services and the lack of sufficient hospitals and healthcare professionals harmed market growth in many developing nations. Moreover, low disposable income in many countries further lowers the access to healthcare services, thus negatively hampering the growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market.



The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples.



The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. According to the World Health Organization, genetic disease includes diseases such as Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, Haemophilia, Cystic Fibrosis, Tay Sachs disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Huntington's disease. The sickle cell anaemia is one of the genetic diseases that affects millions throughout the world, and the disease is particularly common among people whose ancestors are from Africa, America, Cuba, Central America, Saudi Arabia, India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Characteristics



3. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market, Segmentation By Diagnostic Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Non-Invasive

Invasive

4.2. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Screening Technology

Diagnostic Technology

4.3. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market, Segmentation By End user, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

5. Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

PerkinElmer

Progenity

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Natera

Invitae

Centogene

Cradle Genomics

Roche Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Baebies

Progenity

Ravgen

Strand life sciences

Eurofins scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwhoah

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900