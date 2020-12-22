New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Tracker Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999260/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on GPS tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investment in satellite deployment and growing investment in LTE network. In addition, growing investment in satellite deployment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GPS tracker market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The GPS tracker market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Logistics and transportation

• Construction and mining

• Government

• Oil and gas



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increasing demand for fleet management system as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS tracker market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on GPS tracker market covers the following areas:

• GPS tracker market sizing

• GPS tracker market forecast

• GPS tracker market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001