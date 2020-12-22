New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793690/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on vehicle roadside assistance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of accidents and increasing availability of app-driven services. In addition, rising number of accidents is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vehicle roadside assistance market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The vehicle roadside assistance market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the aging vehicle fleet with massive number of vehicles in use as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle roadside assistance market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vehicle roadside assistance market covers the following areas:

• Vehicle roadside assistance market sizing

• Vehicle roadside assistance market forecast

• Vehicle roadside assistance market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793690/?utm_source=GNW



