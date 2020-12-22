Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies and Reagents Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global research antibodies and reagents market.



The global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow from $10.35 billion in 2019 to $12.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.08%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to an increase in demand for antibodies to treat affected patients. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $13.19 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 1.43%.



Major players in the research antibodies and reagents market are Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Lonza Group AG, Abcam plc, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Bio-Techne Corporation.



The research antibodies and reagents market consists of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to diagnose and treat different diseases. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probe, solvents, enzymes and others.



The companies involved in the research antibodies and reagents market are primarily engaged in developing antibodies and reagents for the application of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and development by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, academic & research institutes and contract research organizations.



The research antibodies and reagents market covered in this market is segmented by technology into western blot; immunofluorescence; immunohistochemistry; flow cytometry; enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA); multiplex immunosorbent assay; immunoprecipitation; others, by application into proteomics; drug discovery & development; genomics, and by end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; academic & research institutes; contract research organizations (CROS).



In 2019, LifeSpan BioSciences Inc, a US-based global molecular pathology company, acquired Everest Biotech Ltd for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to strengthen LifeSpan Biosciences' position in the research reagent market and will broaden the product portfolio over 500,000 monoclonal and polyclonal primary antibodies to include virtually every protein in the proteome. Everest Biotech is a UK-based anti-peptide and antigen affinity purified goat polyclonal antibodies manufacturer, which was established in 2000.



Reproducibility issues of antibodies and reagents is expected to hamper the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market. Reproducibility is the ability of an experiment or calculation to be duplicated by other researchers working independently. In 2015, the prevalence of irreproducible preclinical research exceeded 50%, resulting in approximately $28 billion spent on preclinical research every year. Among the irreproducible research, the largest fraction of about 36% is assigned to biological reagents, which amounts to $10 billion annually.



Technological advancements in the area of purification of antibodies and reagents show opportunities for the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market during the forecast period. Irreproducible antibodies and reagents are a major challenge for the industry as this will affect the outcome of the research. In 2019, Genscript announced the launch of an AmMag technology, which is a semi-automatic purification instrument, that accelerates the purification process from days to hours. The AmMag SA was developed under the license agreement with Amgen.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Characteristics



3. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



4. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

4.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Proteomics

Drug discovery & Development

Genomics

4.3. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5. Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Becton Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Abcam PLC

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

BioLegend Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lily and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

GE Healthcare

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi

QIAGEN

Luminex Corporation

Dako

Alere Inc.

Abbott

