Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global polymer biomaterial global market market.



The global polymer biomaterial market is expected to decline from $48.84 billion in 2019 to $46.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.58%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $74.41 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 16.88%.



Major players in the polymer biomaterial market are BASF, Corbion, Zimmer Biomet, Royal DSM, Koninklijke DSM, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Starch Medical, Victrex, W. L. Gore and Associate.



The polymer biomaterial market consists of sales of polymer biomaterial and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce polymer biomaterial used for enhancing the functionality of tissues and organs that are damaged in various disease therapies. Polymer biomaterials are inert pharmacological substances made up of natural and synthetic origin.



The polymer biomaterial market covered in this report is segmented by type into nylon; silicone rubber; polyester; polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA); polyethylene (PE); polyvinyl chloride; others and by application into cardiovascular; ophthalmology; dental; plastic surgery; wound healing; tissue engineering; orthopedics; neurological disorders/central nervous system; others.



Companies in the polymer biomaterial market are increasingly investing in bioresorbable copolymers for medical devices for better performance and long-term stability. Companies such as Evonik have invested in bioresorbable polymers for use in implantable medical devices. The company's copolymer possesses hydrophobic properties of polylactide and hydrophilic properties of polyethylene glycol enabling the degradation rates up to six times faster with added mechanical strength. This innovation enhances biocompatibility, safety and performance of implantable products, and is applied in the areas of pediatrics and wound closure to accelerate and ease the healing process and provides long term stability.



Stringent regulatory systems concerning the biocompatibility of the polymer biomaterials is expected to limit the global polymer biomaterials market. Although biomaterials undergo rigorous premarket evaluations, considerable adverse events and complications are reported regarding the biocompatibility of polymer biomaterials. Biomaterial implantation may result in immunological and inflammatory reactions due to the induction of cellular and molecular events in the host, which may lead to excessive inflammation, impairment of healing, fibrotic encapsulation, tissue destruction, or even isolation and rejection of the implant. To overcome such adverse immune reactions, stringent regulations are imposed by the regulatory authorities, restricting market growth.



Increasing applications of polymeric biomaterials in tissue engineering are driving the global polymer biomaterials market. Polymers are extensively used in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering due to their flexibility and versatile properties such as tailoring the damaged tissue's physical, chemical and mechanical properties by modification of functional groups during synthesis, according to the regeneration capability of tissues of the organs. Besides being biodegradable, they offer different geometry and structures, thus meeting the needs of specific tissue engineering applications. These growing applications of polymer biomaterial in tissue engineering are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Polymer Biomaterial Market Characteristics



3. Polymer Biomaterial Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Polymer Biomaterial Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Polymer Biomaterial Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Polymer Biomaterial Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Polymer Biomaterial Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nylon

Silicone Rubber

Polyester

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

4.2. Global Polymer Biomaterial Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Tissue Engineering

Orthopedics

Neurological Disorders / Central Nervous System

Others

5. Polymer Biomaterial Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Polymer Biomaterial Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Polymer Biomaterial Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

BASF

Corbion

Zimmer Biomet

Royal DSM

Koninklijke DSM

Covestro

Evonik Industries

Starch Medical

Victrex

W. L. Gore and Associate

Bayer

DSM Biomedical

Purac Biomaterials

Ticona

Invibo

Covalon Technologies

Osteotech

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Synthes;

Mitsui

Polyfibre Industries

Toray Industries

Stein Fibers

Diyou Fiber

Silon

Swicofil

Green Fiber International

Reliance Industries

