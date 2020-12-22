Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global checkpoint inhibitors market market.



Major players in the checkpoint inhibitors market are, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, and NewLink Genetics Corporation.



The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to decline from $15.44 billion in 2019 to $15.20 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.50%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $29.77 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 25.11%.



The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of the immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer.



The checkpoint inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by drug into PD-1 inhibitors; PD-L1 inhibitors; CTLA-4; chimeric antigen receptor T-cell; others, and by application into lung cancer; renal cancer; blood cancer; bladder cancer; melanoma; others.



In June 2020, Targovax, a Norway-based biotechnology company, entered into a collaboration with the Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division of Leidos for evaluating the potential of using ONCOS, a Targovax's clinical program of oncolytic adenoviruses, as a vector to encode MicrotideT checkpoint inhibitor peptides. Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division of Leidos has created a specific, proprietary portfolio of microbially-derived peptides called MicrotideTM that act as immune checkpoint inhibitors. Leidos is a US-based company that deals with defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research.



The high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low-average life expectancy.



Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitor market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. Bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap is a therapy that was developed in 2018. Most of the patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors.



To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap in the year 2018. This drug is created by fusing a receptor for a protein called TGF-beta that targets checkpoint protein such as PD-L1 or CTLA-4. Y- Trap targets both a checkpoint inhibitor and TGF-beta and gives a more effective way to block the immune suppression and destroys the cancer cells. Merck, a prominent science and technology group, and GSK, a research-based global healthcare company, have announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly create and market M7824 (bintrafusp alfa).



M7824 is an investigational bi-functional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical research, including possible registration trials, for various difficult-to-treat cancers. This includes a Phase II study to investigate M7824 compared to pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



In another instance, in June 2020, Targovax, a Norway-based biotechnology company that develops immune activators for targeting solid tumors, entered into a collaboration with Leidos' Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division for evaluating the potential of using ONCOS, a Targovax's clinical program of oncolytic adenoviruses, as a vector to encode MicrotideT checkpoint inhibitor peptides.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Characteristics



3. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell

Others

4.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Lung Cancer

Renal Cancer

Blood Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Others

5. Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer

Incyte Corporation

Novartis AG;

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Seattle Genetics

Celldex Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Innate Pharma S.A.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Juno Therapeutics

Kite Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences.)

Fortress Biotech

ArGEN-X

MacroGenics

CureTech

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sanofi

