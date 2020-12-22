Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies (mab's) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global arthritis monoclonal antibodies (mab's) market.



Major players in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, GSK, AstraZeneca PLC, and Mylan N.V.



The global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market is expected to decline from $46.48 billion in 2019 to $45.18 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $56.05 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.45%.



The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of arthritis diseases. Arthritis is referred to as the joint pain that is characterized by inflammation, tenderness, pain and stiffness in and around the joints. Different monoclonal antibody drugs are used for the treatment of arthritis. These include infliximab, adalimumab and golimumab. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis by the sales of these products.



In May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan for $63 billion. AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical company, whose key therapeutic areas include Immunology and Neuroscience. It is now significantly expanding its revenue base and maintaining its position in immunology by acquiring Allergan. Allergan is a global pharmaceutical leader that manufactures devices, biologics, surgical and regenerative medicinal products all across the world.



The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by drug into remicade; humira; enbrel; rituxan; orencia; actemra; simponi; cimzia; remsima and by application into rheumatoid arthritis; osteoarthritis; psoriatic arthritis; ankylosing spondylitis; fibromyalgia; others.



The high cost of monoclonal antibodies is expected to hamper the global arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), a survey was conducted to know the average price of monoclonal antibodies approved in the last 20 years by the FDA across disease states and found that the average annual price of 1-year treatment for each monoclonal antibody indication was $96,731. The high costs of these antibodies are basically due to the cost incurred in development and production. High costs of monoclonal antibodies are therefore expected to limit the market growth.



The development of therapeutic monoclonal antibody products is becoming an indispensable tool in the development of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. Monoclonal antibodies are more efficient than small molecules and peptides in the treatment of arthritis. These are target specific and has good efficiency for disease treatment. These improved treatment options are evident with the launch of a greater number of monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis.



The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the growth of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, the adult percentage of arthritis ranges from 11.2% to 42.7%, which varies by country and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. According to WHO, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1% and the worldwide estimates of osteoarthritis include 9.6% men and 18% women. The increased prevalence of arthritis and thee demand for personalized medicine is increasing the demand for the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.



