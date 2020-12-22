Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market.



The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to decline from $48.36 billion in 2019 to $45.40 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.13%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $61.15 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.44%.



Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.



The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific molecules for cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and it activates an immune response. The market consists of revenue generated by cancer monoclonal antibodies companies manufacturing cancer monoclonal antibodies drugs.



North America was the largest region in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In March 2020, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, announced its decision to acquire Forty Seven for $4.9 billion. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Gilead's immuno-oncology R&D portfolio with the addition of Forty Seven's investigational lead product candidate, magrolimab. Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers. Forty Seven Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that develops therapies targeting cancer immune evasion pathways and specific cell targeting approaches based on technology licensed from Stanford University.



The cancer monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by monoclonal antibody therapies into bevacizumab (avastin); rituximab (rituxan); trastuzumab (herceptin); cetuximab (erbitux); panitumumab (vectibix); others and by application into breast cancer; blood cancer; liver cancer; brain cancer; colorectal cancer; others.



The high costs involved in the development of monoclonal antibodies with advanced techniques act as a major restrain for the market due to the complex production process, expensive biological and chemical materials, and clinical trials, as well as required safety, efficacy, and quality tests. Advanced equipment is required for the large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies that encompass multiple disulfide bonds and post-translational modifications, and this equipment is expensive. Clinical efficacy is usually achieved by injecting large amounts of monoclonal antibodies into the system, which means that large quantities are required to be produced for each treatment, thus increasing the cost.



Companies in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibodies market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Characteristics



3. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, Segmentation By Monoclonal Antibody Therapies, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Rituximab (Rituxan)

Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

Panitumumab (Vectibix)

Others

4.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

5. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



