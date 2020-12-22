Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mabs) market.



The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to decline from $13.57 billion in 2019 to $12.60 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.10%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $16.45 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.29%.



Major players in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market are Amgen, Mylan, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo, Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Array BioPharma.



The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer monoclonal antibodies used as therapy for breast cancer either as monotherapy or combination therapy. The revenue generated includes the sales of naked mAbs and conjugated mAbs. The companies engaged in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are primarily focused on the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibodies that are used in early-stage and advanced breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in-situ, triple-negative breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, and others.



In March 2019, AstraZeneca, a UK-based global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes prescription drugs in therapy areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, renal & metabolism and respiratory, entered into a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited with an upfront payment of $1.35 billion. The collaboration agreement is about the global development and commercialization of trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), which is an exclusive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potential new targeted cancer therapy. Except in Japan (exclusive rights for Daiichi Sankyo), the companies will jointly develop and commercialize trastuzumab deruxtecan. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited is a Japan-based global pharmaceutical company that creates innovative new and generic medicines and new methods of drug discovery and delivery.



Alternative treatment methods and natural remedies are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to impact the revenues of breast cancer monoclonal antibodies manufacturing companies. Treatments in the fields of homeopathy, Ayurveda, yoga, acupuncture, sujok therapy are gaining popularity and slowly replacing some traditional hospital practices. For instance, ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer. Many herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties.



Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027. In 2018, the National Institute of Cancer indicated the promising results of vaccines in HER2-positive cancer including breast, ovarian, lung, colorectal, and gastroesophageal cancers, wherein they have used patients' immune cells to treat their HER2-positive cancers by genetically modifying them to customize personalized vaccine. These factors are expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



Companies in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are investing in targeted and combination therapy, which has proven to be more effective and less toxic than the traditional treatment options. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances that block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of these therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed.



By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Combination therapy uses a treatment method in which a patient is given two or more drugs (or other therapeutic agents) for a single disease.



Rising breast cancer incidences are expected to drive the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market's growth. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US.



This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed the treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 627,000 people died of breast cancer in 2018, which is about 15% of all women cancer deaths. Thus, the rising prevalence of breast cancer globally is expected to boost the growth of the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market.



