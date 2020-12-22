New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05608451/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric arc furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route and the increasing availability of scrap steel. In addition, lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric arc furnaces market analysis includes the technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric arc furnaces market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• DC arc furnace

• AC arc furnace



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies new emission regulations in China as one of the prime reasons driving the electric arc furnaces market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric arc furnaces market covers the following areas:

• Electric arc furnaces market sizing

• Electric arc furnaces market forecast

• Electric arc furnaces market industry analysis





About Reportlinker

