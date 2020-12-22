Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to decline from $7.47 billion in 2019 to $7.32 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.98%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.87 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.45%.



Major players in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market are AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, UCB Biosciences Inc, and Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.



The psoriatic arthritis treatment market consists of the sale of psoriatic arthritis drugs used for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis by entities producing drugs for psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis arthritis is a chronic inflammatory joint disease that is associated with psoriasis, whose symptoms vary from person to person.



In 2019, Amgen Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, acquired Celgene's Otezla for $13.4 billion. Otezla supports Amgen's mission to bring innovative medicines to patients and expand its product portfolio. Amgen also gets worldwide rights with Otezla's acquisition. Otezla (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis. Celgene Corporation is a US-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, which develops and markets drugs used in the treatment of cancer and anti-inflammatory diseases.



The psoriatic arthritis treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDS); biologics; others. It is also segmented by route of administration into oral; parenteral; topical and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; retail pharmacies; online pharmacies.



The development of novel drugs such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for treating psoriatic arthritis is shaping the market. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are orally administered small molecules emerging as a novel treatment for psoriatic arthritis patients. There are three JAK inhibitors approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases - tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib. Among them, Xeljanz (tofacitinib) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) XR are the first Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



They are used to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). In June 2020, AbbVie, a leading US-based pharmaceutical company has announced that it has applied for the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ), a JAK inhibitor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease boosted the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Psoriasis (Pso) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) are inflammatory disorders that can severely impair health and quality of life. Psoriasis is associated with inflammatory arthritis, known as psoriatic arthritis (PsA), with an incidence of 30% in psoriatic patients. According to the national psoriasis foundation, more than 8 million Americans have psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, in the USA, about 30% of people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease drives market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Segmentation By Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

Biologics

Others

4.2. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

4.3. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

5. Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Novartis

Eli Lilly And Company

Pfizer

UCB Biosciences Inc

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co

Bayer

Abbott Laboratories

Eisai Inc

Janssen Biotech

Bausch Health Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi2a1a



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900