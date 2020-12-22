New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sparkling Wine Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492150/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on sparkling wine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven emergence of low-ABV cocktails and growing demand from millennials. In addition, emergence of low-ABV cocktails is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sparkling wine market analysis includes volume segments and geographical landscapes.



The sparkling wine market is segmented as below:

• Volume

• Prosecco

• Champagne

• Cava

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for celebration wines as one of the prime reasons driving the sparkling wine market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sparkling wine market covers the following areas:

• Sparkling wine market sizing

• Sparkling wine market forecast

• Sparkling wine market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492150/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001