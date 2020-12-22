Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cervical cancer diagnostics market.



Major players in the cervical cancer diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Zilico, and Guided Therapeutics.



The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to decline from $8.02 billion in 2019 to $7.23 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.87%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, especially postponement of non-emergency procedures. The market is then expected to recover and reach $8.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.04%.



The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cervical cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cervical cancer diagnostics devices. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in cells of the cervix. These devices are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.



North America was the largest region in the cervical cancer diagnostics market in 2019.



In November 2018, QIAGEN, a German-based leading supplier of specimen and assay systems for diagnostic techniques, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research, collaborated with Self-screen BV and released the QIAscreen HPV PCR Test, a CE-IVD molecular diagnostic test for the detection of 15 recognized high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) genotypes, which is considered to be the cause of cervical cancer. Self-screen BV is a VU University Medical Centre's spinoff company based in the Netherlands.



The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics. Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market.



The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be the new trend in the market. The home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening. Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients.



The increased use of HPV vaccination is anticipated to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market. According to the World Health Organization, the 2 HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, thereby giving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is effectively reducing the numbers of cervical pre-cancerous lesions that may develop into cervical cancers.



The study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, in February 2019 supported the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that states that among women who had been vaccinated, the share of precancers caused by HPV 16 and 18 dropped from 55.2% to 33.3% whereas, in unvaccinated women, the proportion dropped from 51% to 47.3%. The HPV vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all the kids and adults between the ages of 9 to 26. Therefore, the increased use of HPV vaccination is predicted to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.



