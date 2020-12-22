New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mica Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492119/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on mica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for mica from the developing countries, high requirement of mica to produce pearlescent pigments and increase in demand for mica from the electronics industry. In addition, growing demand for mica from the developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mica market analysis includes type segment, grade segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The mica market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Grade

• Ground

• Sheet

• Built-up



By Application

• Electronics

• Paints and coatings

• Construction

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of mica in paint technology as one of the prime reasons driving the mica market growth during the next few years. Also, stringent regulations and legalization in the mica sector and preference for vertical integration by the mica vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mica market covers the following areas:

• Mica market sizing

• Mica market forecast

• Mica market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492119/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001