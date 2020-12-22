Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.



Major players in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA, Bristol -Myers Squibb, Merck & Co. Inc., Immunomedics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Actinium Pharmaceutical, Nordic Nanovector Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to decline from $8.35 billion in 2019 to $8.15 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.36%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $10.41 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.49%.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of the sales of conjugated monoclonal antibodies. Conjugated monoclonal antibodies are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) associated with a chemotherapy drug or a radioactive particle. These are used in the treatment of cancer as they deliver the toxic substance directly to the tumor cells by reducing damage to the normal cells in other parts of the body.



North America was the largest region in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market in 2019.



In July 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK-based drug maker, has entered into a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for an amount of $6 billion. This deal is for the global development and commercialization of DS-1062, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is a type of drug that works by using a monoclonal antibody to deliver an attached pharmaceutical payload directly to tumor cells. Daiichi Sankyo is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by drugs into adcetris; kadcyla. It is also segmented by technology into cleavable linker; non-cleavable linker and by application into blood cancer; breast cancer; ovarian cancer; lung cancer; brain tumour; others.



The high cost of conjugated monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to limit the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market. For instance, the first FDA-approved radioimmunotherapy drug Yttrium 90 Ibritumomab Tiuxetan therapeutic (Zevalin) is priced at around $55,000. Moreover, Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate from Seattle Genetics and Astellas, which was approved in December 2019, costs between $110,000 to $120,000 for a course of treatment. The high cost of the therapy makes it unaffordable for many patients and healthcare systems of underdeveloped countries, which hinders the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.



Companies operating in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in October 2019, NovoCodex, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd, collaborated for the second time with Ambrx Inc, a USA-based company engaged in developing protein therapeutics, to develop and commercialize Ambrx's internally developed site-specific antibody-drug conjugate, ARX305 used for the treatment of CD70 positive cancers.



Following the trend, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered into a collaboration to couple Monopar's MNPR-101, a humanized urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage, to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, which has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.



The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies especially antibody-drug conjugate is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a class of therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) clubbed with highly potent cytotoxic drugs through a linker to kill the antigen-expressing tumor cells, predominantly used in the treatment of cancer.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only five antibody-drug conjugates drugs from 2000 to 2018 and in 2019, it has approved three antibody-drug conjugates drugs indicating that the increased number of approvals is directly proportional to the use of conjugated monoclonal antibodies mainly in the field of cancer, which in turn aids in the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Characteristics



3. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adcetris

Kadcyla

4.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

4.3. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Tumour

Others

5. Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-LA

Bristol -Myers Squibb

Merck & Co. Inc.

Immunomedics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Actinium Pharmaceutical

Nordic Nanovector Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

AbbVie Inc

Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oz9oa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900