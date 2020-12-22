Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global civil aerospace simulation and training market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global civil aerospace simulation and training market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Civil aerospace simulation and training is a technological solution used for recreating aircraft flight environment artificially. It is primarily utilized for pilot training on fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and consists of full flight simulators (FFS) and flight training devices (FTD). FFS simulates the airplane cockpit and FTD acts as a replica of the flight control panel and other devices.



The system aids in optimizing the pilot's in-flight knowledge and familiarizing them with airplane maneuvering under emergencies, such as bad weather, loss of electronics, tire blowouts and hydraulic failures. As a result, it finds extensive applications in commercial and military aviation and satellite training.



Significant growth in the aviation sector across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Airlines are using innovative simulators to provide cost-effective airborne training experience to pilots in a safe environment.



Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on enhancing pilot and passenger safety in aircraft by various government and private organizations is also driving the market growth.



Additionally, widespread adoption of unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and the development of virtual training solutions are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions provide night-vision and real-time computer image generation facilities with optimal motion-cueing technologies to provide realistic flying experience to the pilot.



Other factors, including the utilization of these systems for the investigation of aircraft accidents, along with the deployment of reconfigurable flight simulation and training systems in human space exploration programs, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Full Flight Simulator

Flight Training Device

Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Regional Jets

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Fixed Wing Simulator

Rotary Wing Simulator

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Aviation Training

Space Training

Military Aviation Training

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

CAE Inc

Diamond Visionics LLC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Flightsafety International Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Frasca International Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales S.A

The Boeing

