Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Climate Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive climate control market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive climate control market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Automotive climate control refers to an integrated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system used for maintaining the internal temperature of an automobile. The system consists of an evaporator for boiling the refrigerant and absorbing the heat, a compressor circulating the refrigerant and compressing the vapors, and a condenser to reduce the temperature of the ambient air and liquefy the refrigerant.



It can be operated automatically or manually to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin and deliver thermal comfort through adequate ventilation and provide maximum comfort to the passengers. As a result, the climate control system is extensively used in passenger cars and light-, medium- and heavy commercial vehicles.



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for luxury vehicles has enhanced the requirement for efficient automotive climate control systems.



However, manual climate control systems are installed in medium- and low-budget vehicles and are used through physical dials and knobs. In line with this, hybrid and electric vehicle (H/EV) manufacturers are using these systems with environment-friendly refrigerants to minimize the carbon emission levels.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of innovative automobile sensors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These sensors can automatically detect and modify the cabin temperature, defrost windows, demystify windshields and dehumidify air according to the outside temperature and humidity levels.



Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of individuals, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to create energy-efficient systems, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive climate control market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, component, vehicle type and distribution channel.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive climate control market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive climate control market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive climate control market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Component:

Condenser

Compressor

Relays and Control Valves

Evaporators and Thermostats

Drier/Receiver

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Air International Thermal Systems

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Eberspacher Group

Hanon Systems

Japanese Climate Systems Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Subros Limited

Valeo SA Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anp759

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900