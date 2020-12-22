Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Fruit Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Frozen fruit market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.58% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$ 5.510 billion in 2025 from US$ 3.758 billion in 2019.



Increasing demand for exotic fruits, a yearlong availability of non-seasonal fruits especially due to advancements in refrigeration technologies coupled with rapid growth in food processing firms, rapid urbanization, and growing application of frozen food in a variety of food and beverage products as well the rising cognizance as associated health benefits are a few factors which are fundamental to the frozen fruit market.



Additional factors that are responsible for the growth are rapid innovations in food packaging, growing availability in disposable income, and expanding offline and online retail space. Also, the consumption of frozen fruit is more preferred because it is considered better than canned and dehydrated fruit.



Above all, the sensorial characteristics are comparatively well retained along with nutritional aspects. Nevertheless, trade disruption experienced during COVID-19 is expected to create a downward draft in the frozen fruit market trend to a certain extent.



