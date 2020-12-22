New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shale Gas Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394456/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on shale gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages associated with shale gas and increasing consumption of natural gas. In addition, advantages associated with shale gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The shale gas market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The shale gas market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Industrial

• Buildings

• Transportation



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the growing investments in shale as one of the prime reasons driving the shale gas market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on shale gas market covers the following areas:

• Shale gas market sizing

• Shale gas market forecast

• Shale gas market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001