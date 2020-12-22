Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sanitary Ware Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Sanitary Ware market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.28% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$42.981 billion in 2025 from US$31.565 billion in 2019.



There has been a rise in demand for better and enhanced sanitation facilities like good toilets, up to scratch sanitary ware products and others, globally. There are a lot of people worldwide that don't have access to better and proper sanitation facilities. There is a substantial disparity in enhanced sanitation features and facilities as half of the prosperous population has access to excellent and superior sanitation whereas the other half, which doesn't have enough money and proper re-sources, are struggling to get clean and healthier sanitation facilities.



In the past decade, major developing countries have increased their budget for building and developing proper sanitation facilities for the vulnerable and indigent population. This has led to a rise in demand that will have a positive and significant impact on the market. Major manufactures and players are spending a significant sum of capital on the development of novel and innovative composites, and materials.



The growth in the income of consumers in developing countries has led to the demand for premium quality sanitary ware products. Therefore, major and key players are investing more capital in the development of technological aspects and design. The growth in the real estate market will have a significant effect on the global sanitary ware market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Sanitary Ware Market Analysis, by Type (Value in US$ Million)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cistern

5.3. Toilet Sink

5.4. Pedestal

5.5. Wash Basin



6. Global Sanitary Ware Market Analysis, by Materials (Value in US$ Million)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ceramic

6.3. Acrylic Plastic

6.4. Pressed Metal

6.5. Others



7. Global Sanitary Ware Market Analysis, by Applications (Value in US$ Mil-Lion)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Household

7.3. Commercial



8. Global Sanitary Ware Market Analysis, by Geography (Value in US$ Million)



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Lixil Group Corporation

10.2. Jaquar

10.3. Cera Sanitary Ware Ltd.

10.4. Eagle Ceramics

10.5. Euro Ceramics Ltd.

10.6. Duratex

10.7. Hindware Homes

10.8. Lecico Egypt

10.9. Rak Ceramics

10.10. Villeroy & Boch Ag



