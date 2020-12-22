Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Piston - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Automotive Piston market accounted for $1.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for passenger car gasoline engines and rising command for lightweight pistons are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high penetration of electric vehicles in many countries is hampering the market growth.



The automotive piston is a moving component of vehicle engine. The piston system consists of piston rings, piston pin, and piston. The piston generates mechanical energy that helps to propel crankshaft movement to drive wheels of the vehicles. In addition, piston transfers generated force to crankshaft through the connecting rods. Generally, pistons made up of steel and aluminum alloys to withstand highest temperatures.



Based on the shape, the flat-top piston segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high compression ratio offered by these pistons makes them more suitable for mass-produced engines. The advantage offered by the flat-top piston is their less surface area, which allows the flame front to disperse evenly make it more applicable for gasoline engines. Flat-top pistons are simple in design, which reduces the manufacturing cost.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This region is dominated by economic cars, most of which are hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs. Most of these vehicles are equipped with a 4-cylinder engine. Considering these factors, the passenger car segment is estimated to witness the highest demand for pistons in the future.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Piston Market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Arias Industries, Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., India Pistons Limited, MAHLE GmbH, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ross Racing Pistons, Inc., Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, Capricorn Automotive, TENNECO INC., Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd, PMG Holding GMBH, Dongsuh federal-Mogul, and GMB Korea Corp.



Materials Covered:

Aluminum

Steel

Components Covered:

Piston Ring

Piston Pin

Piston Head

Coating Types Covered:

Thermal Barriers Coating

Oil Shedding Coating

Dry Film Lubricants Coating

Vehicle Types Covered:

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Fuel Types Covered:

Diesel

Alternate Fuel

Gasoline

Piston Types Covered:

Crosshead Piston

Deflector Piston

Slipper Piston

Trunk Piston

Distribution Channel Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Shapes Covered:

Dome Piston

Bowl Piston

Flat-top Piston

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aluminum

5.3 Steel



6 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Piston Ring

6.3 Piston Pin

6.4 Piston Head



7 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Coating Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermal Barriers Coating

7.3 Oil Shedding Coating

7.4 Dry Film Lubricants Coating



8 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Two-Wheeler

8.3 Three-Wheeler

8.4 Passenger Cars

8.5 Commercial Vehicles

8.5.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



9 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diesel

9.3 Alternate Fuel

9.4 Gasoline



10 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Piston Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Crosshead Piston

10.3 Deflector Piston

10.4 Slipper Piston

10.5 Trunk Piston



11 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aftermarket

11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



12 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Shape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Dome Piston

12.3 Bowl Piston

12.4 Flat-top Piston



13 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

15.2 Arias Industries, Inc.

15.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation

15.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

15.5 India Pistons Limited

15.6 MAHLE GmbH

15.7 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd.

15.8 Rheinmetall Automotive AG

15.9 Ross Racing Pistons, Inc.

15.10 Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited

15.11 Capricorn Automotive

15.12 TENNECO INC.

15.13 Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd

15.14 PMG Holding GMBH

15.15 Dongsuh federal-Mogul

15.16 GMB Korea Corp.



