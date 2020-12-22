Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Pods Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Coffee Pods market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.54% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$24.220 billion in 2025 from US$16.558 billion in 2019.



The demand for coffee pods has surged because of the gradual change in consumer preferences to have innovative and ready to use products, and rising urbanization.



The coffee pods-based product will have a significant role in the growth of the market because it is easily available and can be brewed or used for household, industrial and other purposes. The coffee pods refer to the making of coffee like those of teabags. It is available in filter paper, small pouches, and other types of packaging material. It is also known as a single-use coffee container because only one coffee can be prepared from a pod.



Sustainable Coffee Pods will have an imperative role in the growth of the market. Over the past few years, consumption and the use of coffee have surged at an exponential rate. There is a plethora of choices from multiple brands that provide up to the scratch coffee pods, which will have an imperative role in the overall market growth. But there are major environmental concerns that have hindered the market growth.



Key Developments



Major Producers and key players are investing a substantial sum into the innovation, R&D in the diversification of the coffee as well as packaging.



Some of the developments are:



(1) In January 2020, Nestle launched a novel recycling program for its Nespresso and Dolce Gusto Coffee pods and capsules. The name of the plan was called Pod back, which would provide consumers with an integrated plan and a solution to recycle Dolce Gusto and Nespresso Products.



(2) In August 2018, a global alliance was formed between Starbucks and Nestle S.A, in Consumer-Packaged Goods and Service. Starbucks gave the rights to Nestle to sell, make, and distribute its packaged tea and coffee. The alliance led to the surge in the Nestle Stock price at a record rate of 2.9%.



(3) In November 2018, K-cup Coffee pods announced a collaboration with Dunkin Donuts and J.M. Smucker Company to produce, distribute, and sell their product through each other's portfolio.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Coffee Pods Market Analysis, by Type (Value in US$ Million)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hard Pods

5.3. Soft Pods



6. Global Coffee Pods Market Analysis, by Caffeine Content (Value in US$ Mil-Lion)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Regular

6.3. Decaffeinated



7. Global Coffee Pods Market Analysis, by Flavor (Value in US$ Million)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Regular

7.3. Flavored



8. Global Coffee Pods Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel (Value in US$ Million)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Offline

8.3. Online



9. Global Coffee Pods Market Analysis, by Geography (Value in US$ Million)



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Starbucks Corporation

11.2. Luigi Lavazza Spa

11.3. Dunkin Brands (Dd Ip Holder LLC)

11.4. The Kraft Heinz Company

11.5. Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

11.6. Nestle Sa



