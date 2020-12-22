New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Solenoid Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192408/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive solenoid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the protection and safety of automotive solenoid valves and increasing demand for HEVs. In addition, protection and safety of automotive solenoid valves is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive solenoid market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive solenoid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Engine & control systems

• Chassis,safety & security systems

• HVAC, body controls, and interiors

• Fuel emission control systems



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing electrification in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive solenoid market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive solenoid market covers the following areas:

• Automotive solenoid market sizing

• Automotive solenoid market forecast

• Automotive solenoid market industry analysis





