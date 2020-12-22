Taylor, MI, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resurge Reviews – Does It Aid In Weight Loss?

Increased weight gain is a problem faced by many. Thus, it comes with no surprise that they are plenty of weight loss solutions in the market. This doesn’t necessarily mean that they work. According to the official website, the Resurge supplement is formulated using natural ingredients that tackle the root cause of the problem – guaranteeing effective weight loss.

The supplement boasts an array of fat burning nutrients which also promote unique sleep and HGH support for accelerated weight loss. The best part of using this supplement is that one doesn't have to adopt strict diets or engage in demanding workout routines. But before one invests in the supplement, it is worth knowing what it contains and how it works.

What Is Resurge Pills?

The Resurge supplement is formulated to deliver fat-burning properties to help one lose weight in a short period. This supplement does so by promoting proper sleep to ensure one covers all the sleep cycles – including the REM stage.

It is during this stage of sleep where the body’s metabolic processes at their peak; thus, allowing one to quickly lose weight. According to the makers of Resurge,the supplement naturally restores the healing potential of one’s body overnight to effectively induce fat burning process whilst facilitating deep and sound sleep.

How Does Resurge Supplement Works?

The Resurge supplement integrates 8 key natural ingredients that enhance its functionality. The supplement uses these ingredients to function in the body. The supplement works by targeting the human growth hormone (HGH) levels in the body as it promotes uninterrupted sleep. The ingredients in the supplement are what increase the production of the HGH hormones in the level.

As it targets the HGH levels in the body, it also improves the body’s healing qualities thus, facilitating effective fat burning during the REM stage of one’s sleep. Generally, the human growth hormone is responsible for rebuilding and healing the body. When one continues to age, the production of HGH levels in the body declines.

The human growth hormone plays a significant role in daily life because it promotes a wide range of processes in the body. This hormone is responsible for aiding in recovery from injures and even, maintaining a youthful look. Whilst some people choose to take the HGH through pills or injections, the Resurge supplement contains ingredients that stimulate its natural production.

Resurge Ingredients

The Resurge supplement is formulated with 8 key ingredients which include amino acids, minerals, and herbal extracts. These include;

50mg Of Magnesium

The magnesium in the supplement plays a significant role in reinvigorating the healing properties of the body. Magnesium is known to being important in a wide selection of body processes. These include regulating the blood sugar levels and blood pressure, regulating muscle health, and nerve function. Furthermore, magnesium aids in the synthesis of proteins, bones, and DNA.

15mg Of Zinc

Similar to magnesium, zinc aids in several body processes. This mineral is generally found in the body. However, as one ages, the levels begin to drop. Thus, in the supplement, one will find adequate zinc levels needed for the body. Zinc helps to strengthen the immune system; fighting off bacteria and viruses. Similar to magnesium, it aids in protein, bone, and DNA synthesis. Furthermore, zinc is important for proper growth and development, too.

1,200mg Of L-Arginine

An amino acid, L-Arginine aids in the production of proteins. This amino acid plays a role in repairing the body overnight as one sleeps.

1,2000mg Of L-Lysine

Similar to L-Arginine, L-Lysine is an amino acid. It works by complementing the L-Arginine amino acid to help with the repair of the body.

200mg Of L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid naturally found in tea leaves and some mushroom species. In the supplement, it is added to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety and stress without causing drowsiness. This, in turn, helps to facilitate better and uninterrupted sleep.

150mg Of Ashwagandha Root Extract

Ashwagandha root extract naturally aids in reducing anxiety thus, helping one sleep better.

100mg Of Griffonia Simplicifolia Seed Extract

Similar to the Ashwagandha root extract, the Griffonia Simplicifolia extract reduces anxiety too.

10mg Of Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone commonly used to treat insomnia and other sleeping disorders as well as to improve sleep in different conditions. In the Resurge supplement, it helps to promote deep and sound sleep so the supplement can focus on the fat burning process in the REM sleep stage.

Benefits of Resurge

According to the makers of Resurge, the supplement comes with a host of benefits. These include;

Provides anti-aging properties

Increases HGH production in the body

Accelerates the fat burning and healing process in the body

Promotes the natural metabolic regeneration in the body

Encourages deep and sound sleep without drowsiness

Reduces stress and anxiety

Addresses the root causes of weight gain

Resurge Dosage

A single Resurge bottle comes with 120 capsules which equates to 30 servings. As a recommended daily dosage, according to the website, one should take 4 capsules per day - 2 capsules with large meals. According to the makers, after using the supplement for 2 months, one should begin to notice results. However, it is recommended to use the supplement for at least 6 months to experience maximum results.

Resurge Pricing

The Resurge supplement is available for purchase on the official website. According to the official website, the supplement can only be found on the website and no other marketplace such as Amazon or Walmart to prevent duplicators and scammers from taking advantage of customers. The weight loss supplement comes in a choice of three package options.

The first package comes in a single 120-capsule bottle which lasts for a month. Currently, the single 120-capsule bottle costs $69 instead of $99; allowing one to save up to $30. The second package option comes with three 120-capsule bottles which last 3 months. For this package, each bottle costs $59 instead of $99; allowing one to save up to $177. For the best value, most people opt for the third package which comes with six 120-capsule bottles.

Each bottle costs only $49 instead of $99; allowing one to save up to $276. Furthermore, with every Resurge supplement purchase, no matter the package option, one will receive a 60-day money-back risk-free guarantee. This means that should one use the supplement for up to 2 months after purchase without noticing any improvements, they can request a full refund.

Resurge Reviews - Final Verdict

The makers of the Resurge supplement claim that one will experience rapid weight loss whilst enjoying better and sound sleep – which makes it quite unique amongst weight loss supplements. This means that the supplement addresses the root cause of the weight gain problem which ultimately improves overall body health and functionality.

One will enjoy healthy metabolic processes without suffering from lack of sleep, anxiety, or stress. However, one should remember that the Resurge pills is a dietary supplement. Therefore, it should not be used as a replacement for prescription medication. In fact, before one decides to use the Resurge supplement, it is highly advised to consult a physician.

