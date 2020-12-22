GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on October 26, 2020, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021.
