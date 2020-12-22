Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) market was valued at USD 507.70 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 714.92 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.73% during the period of 2020-2025.
The connection of new gas production sources to a gas plant facility has often required mechanical relief devices to protect gas production facilities or pipelines. New production sources connected to existing pipelines require the pipeline to be protected against potential overpressure, resulting in the release of hydrocarbons to the atmosphere or undesirable burning of these hydrocarbons via a flare system. Rising government regulatory standards to defend safety and security at industrial plants due to increasing accidents at plants drives the growth of the market.
Players operating in the market studied have been focusing on cutting-edge technology developments pertaining to HIPPS applications. For instance, in December 2019, High-Pressure Equipment Company (a subsidiary of Graco Inc.) introduced a new soft seat relief valve designed to protect liquid and gas tubing systems from overpressure damage and failure. The new relief valves are available in pressure ranges from 1,500 to 25,000 psi for 9/16" O.D. tubing, with adapters available for other sizes. The company's newly developed valves are factory set to the designated pressure and tagged accordingly. They feature 316 stainless steel bodies and removable seat glands, with a 17-4PH stem and seal ring for standard applications.
Oil and gas are one of the significant target segments for the high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) market. With the recent outbreak, the industry has observed a downward trend, affecting market growth. From the demand perspective, oil and gas have been challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Owing to this, producers have rapidly slashed capital spending and drilling programs. The pandemic has impacted the progress of several projects, resulting in pipelines getting stalled or delayed.
Oil and Gas Segment Holds a Major Share Throughout the Forecast period
The high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focus on expanding their customer base. These vendors focus on the research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.
