Dallas,Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market by Material (Polypropylene & Polyethylene), Product (Bottles, Vials, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes & Injectable), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global blow-fill-seal technology market size is projected to reach nearly USD 509.8 Million by 2028. In addition, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 5.7% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The increasing demand for blow fill seal (BFS) technologies to minimise human interference by reducing the possibility of microbial pollution and foreign particulate matter in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals is driving the industry. BFS technology is commonly accepted for the continuous filling of prescription liquids, small bottle products, as well as greater bottle quantities such as dextrose and saline solutions.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global blow-fill-seal technology industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the blow-fill-seal technology market report comprises various qualitative parts of the blow-fill-seal technology industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The blow-fill-seal technology market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the blow-fill-seal technology industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

The growth of the worldwide blow fill seal technology market is projected to be driven by an growing urban population and changing inclination to nutritious and secure packaged goods. In addition, growing disposable incomes, comfortable packaging, prescription packaging creativity, and increasing demand for a qualitative parental preparedness filling methodology, etc., are several other factors that are projected to drive the target market's growth in sales.

In 2019, Catalent (US) maintained a leadership role in the global market for blow-fill-seal technology. Via its efficient distribution network across Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and emerging markets, the organization has retained its leadership role. Catalent purchased Cook Pharmica (US) for USD 950 Million in September 2017. This acquisition helped the company expand its market share of blow-fill-seal technologies and improve its role in the increasingly growing field of production of biologics.

The major players of the global blow-fill-seal technology market are Unither Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm, Pharmapack, Curida, Weiler Engineering, Unipharma, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the blow-fill-seal technology market as Gerresheimer, Salvat, BioConnection, Unicep Packaging, Lyondellbasell, Nupharma Group, PrimaPharma. The blow-fill-seal technology market consists of top, medium level and a number of domestic players in the global market. In addition to this, the well-established players in the industry have made various strategies and research & developments to compete with other players in the regional and global market.

