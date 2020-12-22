New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136851/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the coatings market for medical devices industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants and increased awareness on minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coatings market for medical devices industry market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The coatings market for medical devices industry is segmented as below:

By Type

• Antimicrobial coating

• Drug-eluting coating

• Hydrophilic coating

• Others



By Application

• General surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Orthopedics

• Dentistry

• Other end-users



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies increasing hospital-associated infections as one of the prime reasons driving the coatings market for the medical devices industry growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coatings market for the medical devices industry covers the following areas:

• Coatings market for medical devices industry sizing

• Coatings market for medical devices industry forecast

• Coatings market for medical devices industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136851/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001