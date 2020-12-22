MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. (Global Kinetics) is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical technologies. The company commercializes its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG), to precisely monitor, quantify and report the movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. Global Kinetics today announced the appointment of Thomas Ulmer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 2021. Thomas Ulmer was previously the CFO of Immatics N.V., a NASDAQ-listed biopharmaceutical company. Global Kinetics’ current CFO, Anna Legg, is stepping down to pursue new opportunities. With immediate effect, Thomas is already supporting Global Kinetics as a Strategic Advisor to advance the commercial initiatives, particularly in the US and in Europe. Thomas will be based at the company’s headquarters in Melbourne.



“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Global Kinetics,” said Leighton Read, MD, Executive Chairman of GKC and Brandon Capital Venture Partner. “Thomas will bring his exceptional global financial expertise and experience to Global Kinetics at a key time in the company’s development. Thomas’ strategic leadership will serve us well as we are preparing for new commercial offerings in various markets. I would also like to sincerely thank Anna Legg for all her contributions to our organization to date, in particular for improving our processes. On behalf of the entire Global Kinetics team, I wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Thomas Ulmer added: “I am thrilled to be joining Global Kinetics with its impressive proprietary technology at this exciting time in its development as we continue to bring solutions to market that improve the lives of patients with Parkinson’s disease.”

Thomas’ global leadership experience spans roles across Europe, USA and Australia. At Immatics N.V. Mr. Ulmer was instrumental in leading the company through its successful NASDAQ-listing in 2020. Prior to this, Mr. Ulmer held the position of CFO to Allergopharma, a medium-sized European allergy company. Furthermore, he held various leadership positions within the Merck Group such as Global Head of Business Planning & Analysis, Chief Financial Officer for Australia/ New Zealand and Financial Controller for Merck’s generics business. Mr. Ulmer is a Fellow of CPA Australia (FCPA) and holds an MBA.

About Global Kinetics Pty Ltd.

Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who have treated more than 30,000 patients with Parkinson’s disease, generating more than 7,200,000 hours of clinical data from the FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG wearable system. Global Kinetics is a privately held company, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London, UK, and Minneapolis, MN.



