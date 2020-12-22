Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Genetics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Animal Genetics market accounted for $4.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing preference for animal protein, increasing population, and increasing adoption of advanced genetic technologies. However, the shortage of skilled veterinary research professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Animal genetics is the study of heredity in animals. It includes the study of colour, genetics, gene expression, and animal breeding for a wide variety of applications and is primarily focused on the passing of traits from one generation to the next.



By live animal, the porcine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the large consumer base for pork meat, as well as growing penetration of advanced genetic research. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the research activities being carried out on animal genetics and the adoption of strategic activities by industry players.



Some of the key players in Animal Genetics Market include Animal Genetics Inc, Cogent, Crv Holding B.V., Alta Genetics Inc, Genus PLC, Neogen Corporation, Inguran LLC, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Topigs Norsvin, Vetgen, Ew Group GmbH, Zoetis Inc, Envigo Inc, and Urus.



Live Animals Covered:

Canine

Avian

Piscine

Poultry

Bovine

Porcine

Other Live Animals

Services Covered:

DNA Typing

Genetic Disease Tests

Genetic Trait Tests

DNA Testing

Other Services

Genetic Materials Covered:

Embryos

Semen

End Users Covered:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Animal Genetics Market, By Live Animal

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Canine

5.3 Avian

5.4 Piscine

5.5 Poultry

5.6 Bovine

5.7 Porcine

5.8 Other Live Animals

5.8.1 Goat

5.8.2 Horse

5.8.3 Sheep



6 Global Animal Genetics Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DNA Typing

6.3 Genetic Disease Tests

6.4 Genetic Trait Tests

6.5 DNA Testing

6.6 Other Services

6.6.1 Forensic Testing

6.6.2 Prenatal Testing

6.6.3 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

6.6.4 Diagnostic Testing



7 Global Animal Genetics Market, By Genetic Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embryos

7.2.1 Equine Embryos

7.2.2 Bovine Embryos

7.2.3 Other Animal Embryos

7.2.3.1 Porcine Embryos

7.2.3.2 Sheep Embryos

7.2.3.3 Goat Embryos

7.3 Semen

7.3.1 Canine Semen

7.3.2 Porcine Semen

7.3.3 Bovine Semen

7.3.4 Equine Semen

7.3.5 Other Animal Semen

7.3.5.1 Goat Semen

7.3.5.2 Sheep Semen



8 Global Animal Genetics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

8.3 Research Centers and Institutes

8.4 Diagnostic Centres



9 Global Animal Genetics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Animal Genetics Inc

11.2 Cogent

11.3 Crv Holding B.V.

11.4 Alta Genetics Inc

11.5 Genus PLC

11.6 Neogen Corporation

11.7 Inguran LLC

11.8 Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

11.9 Hendrix Genetics BV

11.10 Topigs Norsvin

11.11 Vetgen

11.12 Ew Group GmbH

11.13 Zoetis Inc

11.14 Envigo Inc

11.15 Urus



