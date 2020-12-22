Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electric arc furnaces market and it is poised to grow by $526.50 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on the electric arc furnaces market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the lower investment requirements of EAF route than BF-BOF route and the increasing availability of scrap steel.



The electric arc furnaces market analysis includes the technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies new emission regulations in China as one of the prime reasons driving the electric arc furnaces market growth during the next few years.



The report on electric arc furnaces market covers the following areas:

Electric arc furnaces market sizing

Electric arc furnaces market forecast

Electric arc furnaces market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric arc furnaces market vendors that include Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa, Electrotherm (India) Ltd., IHI Corp., JP Steel Plantech Co., Nippon Steel Corp., Primetals Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinosteel Corp., SMS group GmbH, and Tenova Spa. Also, the electric arc furnaces market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

DC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AC arc furnace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Spa

Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

IHI Corp.

JP Steel Plantech Co.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Primetals Technologies Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sinosteel Corp.

SMS group GmbH

Tenova Spa

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgh7ob

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900