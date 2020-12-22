FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), highlighted TOMI Service Network (TSN) members across North America who are experiencing significant revenue and client growth in 2020 with their SteraMist business.

The TOMI Service Network (TSN) plays host to almost 190 members throughout the continental U.S. and Canada, with many members serving a wide spectrum of specializations within a variety of communities. As a result of this operational diversity, many businesses experience periods of substantial growth over others depending on local conditions. Two such members of the network, G.S. Jones of Pittsburgh, PA and Environmental Steri-Clean (ESC) of Haughton, LA, have experienced significant SteraMist-based income growth thus far in 2020.

According to recent reported numbers by G.S. Jones, revenue for the year-to-date 2020 is approximately $330,180, marking a 1,233% increase from $24,770 in 2019. This increase comes in addition to a number of notable clients serviced by G.S. Jones, including facilities within the Allegheny Health Network, Giant Eagle chain, Audi dealership network, and Robert Morris University. These recent developments have led to a refined focus on senior care facilities, schools and universities, commercial offices as the pandemic continues.

Similarly, Environmental Steri-Clean witnessed a 554% increase in revenue to date in 2020 with SteraMist service revenue of $611,933 over their 2019 revenue of $93,589. Some of their recent clients include Willis Knight Health Systems hospitals and ambulances, Priority Management Services assisted living and senior care facilities, US Forest Service locations, restaurants, grocery chains, manufacturing plants, and residences. As a result of their recent successes, they anticipate continued growth in the medical area, reinforced by outstanding contracts, recently completed service jobs, and new network opportunities, stating that “TOMI and SteraMist have given ESC the opportunity to provide security and hope for our communities during one of the most uncertain times in our lifetime”.

Elissa J. Shane, TOMI COO, states: “In these difficult times, seeing the success of our network members is not only a visible reflection of their dedication to the industry, but a reminder that SteraMist technology continues to thrive, helping communities nationwide flexibly respond to surging cases and prepare for reopening measures wherever they occur. TOMI is proud of each and every member out there, disinfecting and protecting those around them with our products.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com