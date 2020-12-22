AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Gammel, a well-respected RF industry thought leader, to its Advisory Board.



Dr. Gammel joins Resonant’s Advisory Board with over 40 years of experience in the global semiconductor industry, having focused much of his career on differentiated device technology. Currently, Dr. Gammel serves as Chief Technology Officer of the MWI Strategic Business Unit of GlobalFoundries, the world’s leading specialty foundry. Previously, Dr. Gammel served as Chief Technology Officer at Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Dr. Gammel brings substantial experience in managing rapid-growth technology platforms to his role with Resonant, where he will provide technical counsel and business advisory to the Company as it continues to transform the global RF front-end industry.

“It is with tremendous excitement that we welcome Peter to Resonant’s advisory board,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant. “His experience in overseeing and successfully scaling RF front-end engineering operations at the highest global level is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to leverage his expertise as we gain momentum in capitalizing on the breadth of our IP portfolio.”

Dr. Gammel, commented: “I believe Resonant is uniquely positioned to transform the accessibility and efficiency of the RF filter space. I welcome the opportunity to contribute to one of the leading innovators in the industry as it moves forward to enable the transition to 5G, and hope to provide the company with valuable guidance as it continues to scale internationally.”

Mr. Gammel joins the Resonant advisory board, composed of industry veterans including Glen Riley, Jeff Ball, Clint Brown, Rubén Caballero, Brian Crutcher, Josh Jacobs and Luis Pineda.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

